Actor-director and a lifestyle influencer, what more for Vinayak Veer?

OTT is the most trending platform presently and every artist aspires to bag a chance in the same. Vinayak is on cloud nine to have been blessed with this opportunity especially since fitness and sports has been his first love since childhood.

He will soon debut on the OTT platform. Hesitant to spill the beans, he remained tight-lipped, yet gave a glimpse of it being a sports documentary produced to sweep every fitness freak off their feet.

Professionally a lifestyle influencer and an actor turned director, this youngster has not only achieved his passion but also impacted individuals from different walks of life.

Majored in Bachelor of Mass Media, he has persistently cultivated his love for media. He distinctly remembers opting for Advertising and creating unique narratives to break stereotypes. Since his college days, he used to intern under some renowned production houses, fetching him a lucrative option of transforming into an assistant director, thereafter, he claims. Juggling amongst his academics, love for sports, and ambition, he has been a multi-tasker since then.

Speaking about how he manages to multi–task, he said: "Passion abhors sleep. I go the extra mile because I'm passionate about what I do, and I aspire to sustain the same."

He is essentially zeroing in on his body transformation. "Nourishment is the key which I follow strictly. Most individuals miss out on hydration which is the chief element of bodybuilding. The human body comprises 70% water. Therefore, it is essential to consume ample amounts of fluids, preferably water. Secretly, muscles grow when they're proportionately nourished," he uncovers. He is also taking his body to a higher level and plans to keep it chiseled 365 days. Reshaping one's body is a mammoth task, but his former athletic genes simplify it for him, he says. Apart from this fact, his blood and sweat has been put into every workout to achieve the desired outcome. Irrespective of one's genes, like it is rightly said, 'there is no shortcut to success.'

"Metamorphosizing my body will take another four months. We hope to commence shoot after mid-June," he concludes.