Actor Brian Dennehy known for his roles in First Blood, Tommy Boy, Death of A Salesman died at the age of 81. As per reports, the veteran actor took his last breath in New Haven, Connecticut, Dennehy family said.

Elizabeth Dennehy, Brian's daughter on twitter shared the news and clarified that the death was as a result of natural causes and not due to coronavirus complications.

"It is with heavy hearts we announce that our father, Brian passed away last night from natural causes, not Covid-related. Larger than life, generous to a fault, a proud and devoted father and grandfather, he will be missed by his wife Jennifer, family and many friends," Elizabeth tweeted.

Actor, composer Lin manuel Linda paid tribute to the veteran actor. "Was lucky enough to see Brian Dennehy twice on stage, masterful in Love Letters, and monumentally heartbreaking in Death Of A Salesman. A colossus. What a loss." Lindia tweeted.

Actor James Wood also expressed his grief by tweeting "I'm just devastated to hear we lost my beloved friend and colleague, #BrianDennehy. We were partners on two of my favorite films, Split Image and Best Seller. I've never laughed so hard as we did every day on the set or off. For a big "tough guy," he was a sweetheart. #RIPBrian"

Dennehy has delivered some of his most iconic roles on film in First Blood, Tommy Boy, Presumed Innocent, and Cocoon, and has also received twice the Tony Award for Best Actor in Death of a Salesman, and Long Day's Journey Into Night.

He also received the Golden Globe Award and the Screen Actors Guild Award for the film, Death of a Salesman.