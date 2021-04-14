Amid the rising coronavirus cases in Mumbai, actor Ashutosh Rana has now joined the list of COVID-19-positive celebrities.

The 'Raaz' actor took to his social media handle to write a long note in Hindi and inform his fans and followers about his COVID-19 diagnosis.

Revealing the news about his health condition, Rana wrote that he is happy to know about the 'illness' in his body on the auspicious occasion of Navratri. The actor wrote: "If you get the information about the disorder that is developing in your body on this very auspicious day, then nothing fortunate than this can happen. It is a special blessing of Goddess Durga that I came to know today on a sitting day (beithaki) that I am suffering from corona, I have immediately moved in the direction of getting rid of this disorder, I have unwavering faith in the grace of his Holiness Gurudev Daddaji that I will soon I will be healthy."

The 53-year-old actor further added: "I have also got my entire family tested, and their reports will come tomorrow. But after 7 April all the friends, well-wishers and fans who have come in contact with me, you are requested to get yourselves tested."

New Year wishes

On the occasion of the new year, Rana also wished everyone good health and extended his greetings. He wrote: "With heartfelt greetings for the new year, I pray to Mahadev Shiva and Goddess Parvati to provide longevity to all of you, keeping you healthy, happy, happy, safe, so that our life can not only be successful but also meaningful."

Couple got the first dose of COVID-19 vaccination

Recently, the actor along with his wife Renuka Shahane had got their first doses of COVID-19 vaccination. The 'Hum Aapke Hain Kaun'-famed actress had also shared an image of themselves prior to vaccination on social media.

Earlier, Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Paresh Rawal, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Milind Soman, R Madhavan and several other prominent Bollywood stars were diagnosed with the novel coronavirus. Last year, in March, singer Kanika Kapoor was the first Bollywood celebrity to have got infected with the virus.