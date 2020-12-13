The post mortem report of Arya Banerjee, daughter of late Sitar maestro Pandit Nikhil Banerjee, has confirmed that her death was not a case of "homicide"

Kolkata Police Joint Commissioner (crime) Murlidhar Sharma told IANS that the actor-model was suffering from cirrhosis of the liver. "It was not a case of homicide. Alcohol was found in her stomach at the time of her death," he said.

Arya used to stay alone in her apartment with her pet and worked in several Bollywood movies like 'The Dirty Picture' and Dibaker Banerjee's 'Love Sex Aur Dhoka', she was also seen in one episode of 'Savdhaan India'.

The incident

According to Kolkata Police sources, the actor was found dead inside her room when the sleuths broke open the door of her third-floor apartment and found the body of the 35-year-old in one of the bedrooms on Friday.

"The maid, Chandana Das, came to her place and tried to call her on both her numbers. One of her phones was switched off while the other went unanswered despite several attempts. After getting no response, the domestic help got suspicious as she did not respond to doorbells and phone calls. The maid then informed her neighbours about the incident who also tried calling Banerjee for some time and later informed the local police station. We are investigating the matter," said an official.

The police are also investigating who came to deliver food at her residence in the last 24 hours and who all spoke to her or met her in the last few days.