Akshay Tanksale is a promising actor. In several films, he has shown his acting prowess and won people's hearts. Some of his best works so far include Baghtos Kai Mujra Kar, Gatmat, Party, YZ, Poshter Girl, Ab Aani CD Mulashi Pattern, etc. As per his friends, his fans couldn't stop raving about his acting in them and are always excited to see what's next.

Some of his songs like 'O kaka' and Awaj Wadhav DJ became very popular and people couldn't get over it. They became the mandatory tracks for every party, function, festival or occasion for his fans. They would dance to its beats and share the videos on social media. If only songs can create such a craze, one can imagine what a festival it must be for his fans when his movies are about to release.

Well, Akshay Tanksale, as per his friends has some interesting projects coming up. Some of the new projects his fans will get to enjoy are Mushak, Satarcha Salman, Basta , Dil Dosti Duniyadari, etc. In every film, he is playing a different kind of character. Thus, the audience will get to witness his amazing range as an actor and performer.

About his upcoming projects and the appreciation he receives, Akshay Tanksale says, "Even I am looking forward to seeing how people react to my new roles. I have worked hard and it feels good when the audience appreciates me. Every character I play or have played, I made sure I give my 100 percent and be honest with it. It feels good with so much love coming my way."