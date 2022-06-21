Giving up is easy, but standing your ground isn't everyone's job. Are you chasing your dreams or settling for a monotonous life that you didn't yearn for? Well, if you choose the latter one, maybe actor Abdullah Osman's way of living his life might prove to inspire you!

The actor says he never compromised on his dream. He persisted in the face of his one true love, acting. Being born and brought up in a different world where the definition of a "successful life" meant getting graduated and having a high-salaried job, his life had stored something else for him.

Here's what he says: "From being an ordinary boy to reaching the glamour of Bollywood, it has been quite a journey for me. But when you become best pals with hard work, persistence, and your talent, things automatically start falling into their place." Abdullah further went on to say, "Today, I see people coming and appreciating me for my work; whether the part I have played is big or small, or if it is a film or an advertisement, they acknowledge my talent and this makes me feel whole."

Chasing your dreams is very necessary. It introduces the real you to the world. Born in Afghanistan and raised in New Delhi, the actor knows how to win hearts. When the actor started acting, little did he know that he was made for bigger things! After showing years of perseverance and commitment, he finally became successful in achieving a few milestones in his dream life. But he still has a long way to go.

From winning hearts in the reality TV show "Truth Love Cash Season 2" to playing small yet impactful roles in films like Squad, Ishaqzaade, and Lahore Confidential, and doing advertisements for renowned brands with notable B-Town stars like Katrina Kaif, Saif Ali Khan, Bipasha Basu, etc., the actor is crafting a successful life from his passion.