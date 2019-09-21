The young actor Aakash Ahuja who was last seen in the web series Dil Buffering has made his debut on the big screen with 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Pass'. The film is a romantic drama based on a young love story set in snowy hilly regions directed by Sunny Deol.

The film revolves around three characters tied in a love triangle. In which actor Aakash Ahuja is seen playing a negative lead. He portrays the character of a rich Delhiite in the film that will go to any ends to win back his lady love. His mean and menacing character throughout the film is something which will send shivers down your spine.

Previously, Aakash was seen in shows like Dil Buffering and Qubool hai which got him a very strong fan base, for his charismatic looks and brilliant performance.

During the premier Dharmendra was seen praising Aakash saying that, "Being a debutant he has done a brilliant job. His acting skills as a Villain in the film is quite appreciable. I wish him for all the best for his future projects." On the film premier several Bollywood actors like Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and many more appreciated Aakash for pulling out such a difficult role efficiently.

When asked Aakash about the role in the film he stated that, "It was my first project and that also directed by a superstar Mr Sunny Deol, So I tried to give my best . Though after the first show only I started getting praises from near and dear ones and friends from the fraternity .I am keeping my fingers crossed that I live up to audience expectations."

'Pal Pal Dil Ke Pass' stars Karan Deol, Sahher Bambba and Aakash Ahuja and is directed by Sunny Deol and produced by Sunny Sounds Pvt LTD and Zee Studios.

