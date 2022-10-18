The COVID-19 pandemic brought major lifestyle changes in everyone's lives regardless of their demographic and geographical location. The global pandemic cornered humanity and forced new habits, one that is crucial for survival. From personal hygiene to fitness, people have developed a new lifestyle. In order to stay fit, understanding your own body, and its composition is quite important. This is where ActoFit Smart Scale Pro Max comes into play.

There is no shortage of weighing scales in the market, which help you keep a track of those pounds. But the ActoFit Smart Scale Pro Max goes a step further and lets you measure different metrics in your body.

ActoFit Smart Scale Pro shows you various outputs, including Body Weight, Body Fat, Visceral Fat, Body Water Bone Mass, Physique Rating, Basal Metabolic Rate, Metabolic Age, Body Mass Index, Fat Free Weight, Subcutaneous Fat, Skeletal Muscle, Body Protein Health Score, Right and Left Arm Fat, Right and Left Arm Muscle Right and Left Leg Fat, Right and Left Leg Muscle, Trunk Fat and Trunk Muscle.

Priced at Rs 5,999, it is priced higher than other scales in the market, but it tries to justify the hike with additional features. Surprisingly, the same product is listed for Rs 24,999, its retail price, on Nykaa, whereas its official website and Amazon are selling it for a discounted price.

Design

ActoFit Smartscale Pro Max has an elegant and durable design. It combines glass and high-grade plastic to add sturdiness. The rubber bushes at the bottom keep the scale from moving when placed on a hard floor. The top area has toughened glass with a matte white finish, which is easy to clean and seems to hold a good amount of weight without getting damaged.

Overall, the Smartscale has a premium, elegant design and the attention to detail is incredible. There's also a tiny colour display on the machine itself to show the readings, which makes it easy to get a glance without having to go to the app all the time.

Attached to the scale has a rod embedded with sensors where you can comfortably place your fingers and thumbs for accurate readings of body composition. The plastic rod is light and attached to the machine with a wire and must be held at a 90-degree angle or slightly lower for about 20 seconds. We just wish there was some sort of notification to step down as getting the readings is a two-person job.

What we really liked about the Smartscale Pro Max is that it has a USB Type-C charging port, which means you don't need to run to the departmental store to get those AA batteries every time the old ones are out. This is quite convenient for long-term use and the choice of Type-C is a welcoming decision.

The app is a useful extension

ActoFit Smart Scale Pro is supported by an app, which is available for both Android and iPhone. We paired the machine with the iOS version of the app to get all the readings, and the experience was surprisingly good. Seamless syncing, self-explanatory interface and no bugs or lags made sure we could keep a track of our readings handy.

The Actofit Smartscale app is an important extension of the scale itself, which plays an equally important role in the overall user experience. Once you download the app, it pairs with the machine using the phone's Bluetooth. Simply standing on the scale activates the Bluetooth in the machine, which begins the pairing process.

Once the pairing is complete, you need to create your user profile by inputting some details about yourself. Then you just stand on the machine again holding the sensor bar in the hand and wait for the composition analysis is complete. All the recorded stats will be transferred to the app immediately.

All the parameters can be compared over time from within the app and if you're tracking readings for someone else, you can share data logs in a PDF file. The machine can store up to 16 users, but it is done so with their own phone numbers, which is not ideal if you have a large family. We had trouble switching to different users, and it took multiple tries. There could be a software fix for this.

Performance

ActoFit Smartscale Pro Max has the highest number of features of all the products the company offers. The tracking capabilities are vast and help you understand your body much better. The statistics are simplified in layman's terms for the masses to understand, which makes it using the scale easy for the masses.

Smartscale Pro Max measures 24 body composition metrics using its octa-electrode setup, and segmental analysis. It can show you Body Weight, Body Fat, Visceral Fat, Body Water Bone Mass, Physique Rating, Basal Metabolic Rate, Metabolic Age, Body Mass Index, Fat Free Weight, Subcutaneous Fat, Skeletal Muscle, Body Protein Health Score, Right and Left Arm Fat, Right and Left Arm Muscle Right and Left Leg Fat, Right and Left Leg Muscle, Trunk Fat and Trunk Muscle. That's as far as any weighing scale can go if not beyond.

All the statistics are compared against the standard range as per your age, weight and height to give you a fair understanding of how to attain the ideal physique. In our tests, the machine gave us detailed insights into weight, BMI, fat and more. There was no way to compare it against a more accurate reading, but it did seem to show details with acceptable accuracy.

Surprisingly, the readings, including the weight, were inconsistent by a slight error margin. This raised the question if it is as accurate as advertised, but it sure gets the job done.

In order to get all the readings, the machine took its own time. Holding the sensor bar in an upright position and standing still for 20 seconds proved restless for many. It took longer than 20 seconds at some intervals. But the machine helped us by setting goals, tracking historic changes over time, and keeping a track of the health reports.

Verdict

ActoFit Smartscale Pro Max is a great way to start tracking your health beyond just weight. The minimalistic look makes it an accessory to flaunt in the household. The interesting features it boasts makes it an interesting piece of gadget that even your guests will be keen on testing.

While the accuracy of the metrics is not 100 percent, it's as close as it gets for non-medical equipment. The scale's smart features set it apart from the lot, which are priced at least 2-3 times cheaper. The reason to buy the ActoFit Smartscale Pro Max is if you're getting serious about your fitness game. It can be an ideal companion if you're watching those pounds, if you're willing to pay the top cent. While athletes and fitness freaks can make the most out of it, it cannot be the one for the masses.