A video of Prabhas filming an action sequence has been reportedly leaked online. The 10-second clip is said to be from his forthcoming movie Salaar is going viral on social media sites.

Prabhas Sprays Bullets

In the video, Prabhas is seen spraying bullets while the other members in the shooting spot watch the actor perform the scene. However, neither the maker nor the actor has spoken about the leak.

The makers of big-banner movies take a lot of precautionary measures in order to prevent such clips and photos from appearing unofficially on social media. Yet such leaks happen.

Meanwhile, the makers have approached Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran to play an important role in the movie. People assume that he might have been approached for a negative role. It has to be seen whether or not he has accepted the offer.

High on Action

Salaar is a mega-budget made by the makers of KGF franchise. Prashanth Neel has written the story and directing the film which is produced by Hombale Films. It has Ravi Basrur's music and Bhuvan Gowda's cinematography.

The movie has Shruti Haasan playing the female lead.

The principal photography was started in January 2021 and the shooting commenced towards the end of the month in Telangana. The lockdown has delayed all the activities around the film.

The movie had created a lot of buzz following the release of the first look which came up with the caption - The only soil that is worth remembering is the one soaked in blood! It also indicated that Salaar is an action thriller like Neel's previous movies like KGF and Ugramm.

Salaar will be simultaneously made in Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi languages.

Meanwhile, Prabhas is also working on Adipurush along with Nag Ashwin's flick. He is also in discussions with a few other films.