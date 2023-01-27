And it's another exciting weekend for OTT fans. A slew of films from Ayushmann Khutrana's An Action Hero to Nivin Pauly's Saturday Night to Trisha's Raangi is slated for release. For those planning to have a binge-watching party with some popcorn and visual content, happy watching!
An Action Hero
Where: Netflix
Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Jaideep Ahlawat, Jitender Hooda, Neeraj Madhav, Malaika Arora, Nora Fatehi
Language: Hindi
Genre: Action, Thriller
Plot: A murder accusation turns a movie star's own life into an eccentric action thriller as he flees the country, with a vengeful politician hot on his heels.
Saturday Night
Where: Disney+Hotstar
Cast: Nivin Pauly, Aju Varghese, Saiju Kurup, Saniya Iyappan, Malavika Sreenath
Language: Malayalam
Genre: Comedy
Plot: A difference of opinion makes four thick friends walk away from each other. Years later, when they cross paths, will they be able to redefine their friendship?
Raangi
Where: Netflix
Cast: Trisha, Anaswara Rajan, Bekzod Abdumalikov, Lizzie Antony, John Mahendran
Language: Tamil
Genre: Action, Thriller
Plot: An online reporter finds a fake Facebook account of her niece handled by a boy (Aalim) from Libya. Aalim is linked to terror outfits and now the FBI tries to use her niece as bait to find Aalim.
Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke
Where: Zee5
Cast: Regina Cassandra, Barun Sobti, Sumeet Vyas Mita Vashisht, Chandan Roy
Language: Hindi
Genre: Action Thriller
Plot: Well-known IPS Officer Kavya Iyer (also a single mother) is put to test when she heads an investigation team to track an ISIS terror case.
Ayali
Where: Zee5
Cast: Abi Nakshatra, Anumol, Madhan, Linga, Singampuli
Language: Tamil
Genre: Drama
Plot: Tamil Selvi, a teenager, struggles with her dreams of becoming a doctor in the oppressive village of Veerappannai. Will she be able to break the 500-year-old custom that bars women's education?
18 Pages
Where: AHA, Netflix
Cast: Nikhil Siddhartha, Anupama Parameswaran, Dinesh Tej, Ajay Posani Krishna Murali, Brahmaji
Language: Telugu
Genre: Romance, Comedy
Plot: When a heartbroken Siddhu stumbles upon a two-year-old diary, he finds himself drawn into the enigmatic world of a young woman named Nandini.