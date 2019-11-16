Vishal Krishna's Action has been released on Friday, 15 November, to a good hype. It is the first big film to hit the screens in three weeks, since Diwali, and opened to mixed reviews from the critics and the audience.

Action in 400 Screens

Action is off to a decent start at the Tamil Nadu box office. The movie is released in close to 400 screens in the state. It has seen the light of the day in over 125 screens in Chennai, Chengalpet and North-South Arcot.

Sangha Thamizhan Delay Turns Boon

Action had generated a good pre-release buzz and the advance booking had met with an average response. The film is clashing with Vijay Sethupathi's Sangha Thamizhan, but the movie was hit by financial crisis and the release was postponed which turned out to be a boon for the Vishal-starrer as it got majority of the screens allotted for the other flick.

"No #SangaThamizhan , so @VishalKOfficial starring #Action gets a wide release all over with maximum screen space ... If the movie gets a good WOM, weekend collections will be big ! My best wishes to the team :) [sic]" Rakesh Gowthaman, the Managing Director of Vettri Theatres, tweeted.

The early estimation coming from the trade states that Action has grossed over Rs 3.5 crore on the first day. In Chennai alone, it has raked in around Rs 30 lakh in Chennai alone. Please note that is an estimation and not the actual figures.

With Action getting mixed reviews, it has to be seen how the movie performs in the weekend. Sundar C-directorial is an espionage thriller which has Tamannaah Bhatia and Aishwarya Lekshmi in the female leads.

The story is around Military Colonel, who is on a mission to find the culprits behind a terrorist attack, which kills his brother and fiancee.