The entire humanity was pulled to a state of shock when the death news of a pregnant elephant who ate pineapple filled with cracker surfaced online. The unfortunate incident happened in Kerala's Silent Valley Forests, and several media outlets reported that the elephant has died after a pineapple filled with powerful crackers offered by a man.

Did a man offer pineapple to the elephant?

Calling it an act of human cruelty, several animal lovers started protests over this unfortunate incident. However, it still remained a mystery whether the elephant had consumed the pineapple cracker herself, or it was offered by a man to the wild animal.

International Business Times, India edition reached out to the DFO Mannarkkad to confirm whether the pineapple was offered to the elephant by a man. However, the DFO office answered that they are still unclear whether the pregnant elephant was given the pineapple by a human.

"At this moment, we don't know whether the elephant has mistakenly consumed a pineapple filled with crackers. We know that the elephant was injured due to a cracker blast, and we are unclear whether these crackers were placed inside a pineapple. We are awaiting the post-mortem report now. We can provide more details only after getting the autopsy result," District Forest Office told International Business Times.

How the death news surfaced?

The details regarding this tragic death news surfaced online after Mohan Krishnan, a forest officer, posted an emotional note on his Facebook page. In his Facebook post, Mohan revealed that the elephant died in the waters of the Velliyar River.

"When we saw her she was standing in the river, with her head dipped in the water. She had a sixth sense that she was going to die. She took the Jalasamadhi in the river in a standing position. The Kumki elephants who were deployed by us to save the wounded soul soon understood that she is dead. They started shedding tears," wrote Mohan Krishnan.