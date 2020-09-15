With the work from home culture being the norm in today's post-COVID era, reliance on home broadband is now more than ever. People require internet access almost all the time, especially during the working hours for IT officials and people working from home. ACT broadband is one of the largest internet providers for home users in India and its service has reportedly been interrupted for reasons unknown.

Several users have complained in Bengaluru that their ACT broadband is down. IBTimes confirmed with a few users and found the issue might be a large scale outage, affecting multiple areas across Bengaluru.

ACT down in other cities

DownDetector, a website that checks for service outages across the world, reported problems at ACT. According to the live outage map, ACT customers in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Delhi. While some users have reported that the heavy rains in the area might have disrupted the service, some are clueless as to what caused the outage as internet is down for over a day.

Some users also reported slow or intermitted connection. ACT hasn't reported a widespread outage in all the cities, but it is addressing individual complaints of its customers in different parts of India.

We'll update the story when we hear more. Stay tuned.