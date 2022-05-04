Six days after a woman was attacked with acid, the Karnataka police has been unable to get any lead in the case.

The shocking incident had taken place on April 28 morning in the Sunkadakatte locality. The accused Nagesh, who was waiting in an auto, chased the victim who worked in a shop and had rejected his love proposal. He then attacked her with acid and escaped. The woman was waiting outside the shop to open at the time of the incident.

Though the police have formed 10 teams to nab him, the sleuths have only been able to recover his bike.

Woman activists and general public are questioning the police department's failure despite modern technology available.

The police teams are working relentlessly and have gone to neighbouring states as well as to north India in search of the accused. The police have released hand bills on the accused in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu languages asking people to share any clue, lead regarding the accused.

Investigations have shown that the accused had purchased a new sim. He had discarded his mobile in Hosakote in the outskirts of Bengaluru, before disappearing.

Nagesh had apparently told his colleagues and friends that he is going in search of peace and would be out of the city for 20 days. He had also told them that soon they would read about him in newspapers and TV channels.

Meanwhile, the victim has gained consciousness and is responding positively to skin transplantation. She is talking to her family and doctors have been successful in containing the infection, say hospital sources.

Health Minister K. Sudhakar had visited the hospital and assured that all the cost of the treatment would be borne by the government. He also assured of providing her with a suitable job once she recovers.