When we speak about all the creative industries around the world, the first thing that generally attracts people more is the authenticity with which a person does the job in any creative field, be it photography or music. We came across one such individual who broke the glass ceiling in his life and emerged as one of the authentic, promising, and talented photographers and a professional in music, who loves playing Maharashtrian Dhol and Tasha. Subodh Zadte from Aurangabad, Maharashtra is gradually leading his way to the top in creative and artistic fields.

Very few individuals who have had very few resources in life and have belonged to a low-income family background have got the opportunities to go ahead with their passion and reach the skies in those fields. Subodh has been that youngster whose talent was spotted by his family and with little resources though, they helped him buy a camera to support his passion for photography. Over the years, without taking help from any professional, Subodh self-taught himself the skills and has emerged as the best wedding photographer in Aurangabad, Maharashtra, who offers a variety of many other services as well through Subodh Zadte Photography, he claims. In his academic career, he did his bachelor's in computer science and has a prowess in computer hardware and software.

However, he has had more than just the photography skills and the music was where his heart was hooked on to. To satisfy his quest to do something in the same, right since the time he was in the 4th grade, Subodh started playing the instruments of Dhol and Tasha. He fell in love with playing the instruments and the music world as a whole. As he grew up and learned many new things about playing the instruments, he expanded his knowledge on other instruments as well like the keyboard and the drums.

Music was started as a hobby, but little did Subodh know then as a kid that one day he would get selected by one of the most dynamic music composer duos of Bollywood, Ajay-Atul's Music Band. Subodh became the only individual to get selected as a Dhol and Tasha player amongst 10K people in Marathwada by Ajay-Atul, who gave him the opportunity to work with their band. In fact, Subodh also proudly says that he was the only youngster amongst the lot to know how to play the Tasha instrument.