Acharya Swami Avdheshanand Guru's biography unveiled at grand event in Haridwar [details]

Juna Peethadheeshwar Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avdheshanand Giri Maharaj, top Indian spiritual leader, has inspired a lot of people in India and globally through his divine preaching. Now, a book on the life of Swami Avdheshanand Guru was unveiled at a grand event in Haridwar in the presence of the who's who of Uttarakhand.

Written by noted Indian author Shobha Tripathi, the book titled "Tap Aur Tapasya", the book is described as an emotional and poignant novel on the sacrificial life of Swamiji, hailed as a guide of society and forerunner of humanity. The book is published by Prabhat Prakashan.

At the event of the book's launch, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Pushkar Singh Dhami and Swami Avdheshanand himself was present.

The book's launch event was also attended by revered saints, writers-thinkers and eminent personalities, including former Union Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal, State BJP President of Uttarakhand Madan Kaushik, Dr. Mahesh Sharma, Mahamandaleshwar Pujya Swami Nasarika Giri, Mahamandaleshwar Pujya Swami Apoorvanand, Mahamandaleshwar Pujya Swami Lalitanand, and Swami Yatheeswaranand ji, CP Tripathi, Shobha Tripathi, Prabhat Kumar of Prabhat Prakashan, Pradeep Batra, Mahavir Agarwal, Devi Prasad, Mohinder Lahoria, Praveen Chaudhary, Santosh Agrawal among others.

Swami Avdheshanand Guru's US visit

Swami Avdheshanand Giri, who is the head of June Amhara Haridwar, was the guest of honour at the Times Square event on the occasion of International Yoga Day, where he led the celebrations organised in New York's Times Square. He was on a seven-day US-Canada visit, during which he interacted with community members in New Jersey, Long Island, and New York. Many of Swamiji's followers came to see him in the US from various states.

The noted Indian seer represented the country's Hindu community at the Muslim World League (MWL) conference, which is of significant prominence, in May. Swami Avdheshanand Giri has presided over several international conferences for climate change, brotherhood in various sects and has been regularly invited to many international forums. He is a board member of the World Council of Religious Leaders. Swami Awadheshanand Giri was also the keynote speaker at UNO for the 'Responsible Leadership Summit' held in May 2019, in which around 200 representatives from different sections of the society from across the world participated.