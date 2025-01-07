United State's Seattle police officer Kevin Dave who fatally struck Indian student Jaahnavi Kandula in January 2023 has been dismissed from the department. The incident occurred when Officer Dave responding to a drug overdose call was driving at a speed of 74 mph (approximately 119 km/h). His patrol vehicle hit Kandula, a 23-year-old originally from Andhra Pradesh, India while she was crossing a street throwing her 100 feet.

The decision to terminate Officer Dave's employment was announced by Interim Seattle Police Chief Sue Rahr after the Seattle Office of Police Accountability determined that he had violated four department policies. Despite acknowledging Dave's intent to assist in an emergency, Rahr emphasized the gravity of the outcome.

She was quoted as saying, I believe the officer did not intend to hurt anyone that night and that he was trying to get to a possible overdose victim as quickly as possible. However, I cannot accept the tragic consequences of his dangerous driving. His positive intent does not mitigate the poor decision that caused the loss of human life and brought discredit to the Seattle Police Department.

This incident is not the first time the Seattle Police Department has faced criticism for its officers' conduct. Another officer, Daniel Auderer, was previously fired for his insensitive remarks and laughter captured on bodycam footage following Kandula's death. Auderer was heard laughing about the crash and describing it in a callous manner. He stated, Uh, I think she went up on the hood, hit the windshield, and then when he hit the brakes, flew off the car...But she is dead, followed by prolonged laughter. He further commented, Yeah, just write a check. Just, yeah. $11,000. She was 26, anyway. She had limited value.

Auderer's comments, which he claimed were meant to mock city attorneys who might handle a potential wrongful death lawsuit, were met with deep regret by Chief Rahr. In an internal email, she stated that Auderer's words inflicted pain on Kandula's family and tarnished the reputation of the police department. The actions of this individual police officer have brought shame on the Seattle Police Department and our entire profession, making the job of every police officer more difficult, she said.

Despite the severity of the incident, the King County Prosecutor's Office decided not to file criminal charges against Officer Dave. Instead, the Seattle City Attorney imposed a $5,000 traffic infraction on him. This decision has further fueled the debate about police accountability and the value placed on human life by those entrusted to protect it.

Throughout this ordeal, the Indian Consulate General in Seattle has been actively involved, maintaining regular contact with Kandula's family and representatives. The Consulate pledged continued support to ensure justice for Kandula and her family while monitoring the case's progress. The Consulate General of India in Seattle had been working consistently with authorities and law enforcement officials to ensure justice in the case, with Auderer's firing and now the action against Dave bringing a sense of closure and justice for Kandula's family.