Taking serious note of the complaints of some participants of the "Khelo India Winter Sports Games" regarding the non-availability of accommodation, the higher-up of Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir deputed senior officers to solve this issue immediately.

On the one hand, district administration circulated helpline numbers on social media to solve the problem of accommodation at Gulmarg-the venue of the sports extravaganza.

Naib-Tehsil Baramulla is monitoring the situation while sitting in the helpline centre to address accommodations and other issues.

"There is no issue of accommodation as all participants including officials have been provided suitable accommodation", Naib-Tehsildar Baramulla Owais Wani told The International Bussiness Times. "Not only registered participants accommodation has also been provided to unregistered participants and officials accompanying them", Wani said, adding, "there is no issue of accommodation".

"We have circulated helpline numbers through different modes of media to address all issues about the ongoing event in Baramulla", he said.

He urged all the participants to reach out to them in case of any emergency or in need of any assistance to reach out at the following numbers 99064 26160, 94190 24133.

Earlier some participants complained about the non-availability of accommodation

As reported by The International Bussiness Times amid the freezing cold, some participants of the ongoing "Khelo India Winter Games" alleged that they do not get accommodation at Gulmarg.

A video of players highlighting mismanagement on day one of 'Winter Game' has gone viral on social media.

In the viral video, some participants alleged the non-availability of boarding and lodging.

Players alleged that they are not getting accommodation amid a minus 7-degree temperature.

They recalled that during the first and second editions of the Winter Games arrangements were very good but his time there is a complete mess and chaos.

Meanwhile, refuting all allegations of these participants Secretary Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council Nuzhat Gul said that they were unregistered. She forwarded another video of some participants who were hailing the organizers.

Strong winds hamper activities on the second day of the "Khelo India Winter Games".

On the second day of the third edition of the "Khelo India Winter Games", strong winds played spoilsports as organizers were forced to suspend some events as a precautionary measure.

A local news agency reported that strong winds blew far and wide at the sports venue, especially at Kongdori. The organizers, as a precautionary measure, called off sports activities at Kongdori.

As reported earlier, in the third edition which started on Friday, an all-time high of 1650 participants are participating in 11 contests.

During the third edition contests for 11 sports disciplines including Alpine Skiing, Nordic Ski, Snowboarding, Ski Mountaineering, Ice Hockey, Ice Skating, Ice Stock, Curling, Bandy, Bobsleigh, Skeleton, and Snow Shoe will be held.