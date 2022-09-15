Five passengers were killed and 26 others injured when a bus skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

This was the second accident during the last 24 hours in the twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri as 12 persons were killed in a tragic road accident near the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch on Wednesday.

Reports said that the bus, which was on its way to Jammu from Surankote Poonch, skidded off the road and plunged into the gorge at Deri Ralyot in the Manjakote area of Rajouri district.

Security forces and residents have launched a rescue operation. The injured have been admitted to Manjakot Hospital. Those who had suffered serious injuries have been shifted to Rajouri District Hospital after being provided first aid at Manjakot Hospital.

Reports said that the ill-fated bus bearing registration number JK02CD-9156 was on its way to Jammu from Surankote Poonch and met with the accident near Deri Ralyot in the Manjakote area of the mountainous district of Rajouri.

Reports said that as soon as the information about the accident was received, the Army, police, and local people reached the spot. A rescue operation is underway in the area. Five bodies have been recovered from the spot so far.

At the same time, Deputy Commission Rajouri and SSP Rajouri also reached the spot as soon as they got information about this road accident.

In the last 24 hours, 17 killed, over 50 injured in two accidents in Poonch-Rajouri

Deaths going unabated in the mountainous belts of Jammu province. During the last 24 hours, 17 passengers have lost their lives while over 50 were injured in two accidents during the last 24 hours in the mountainous twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri.

Anguished by the loss of lives due to a tragic accident in Rajouri. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest. The district administration is providing all possible assistance. — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) September 15, 2022

On Wednesday twelve passengers were killed and 23 others were injured, 11 of them seriously, when an overloaded minibus in which they were travelling skidded off the road and fell into a very deep gorge in the Poonch district.

According to reports, the accident took place near Barari Ballah Sawjian just near the Line of Control (LoC) when the driver of the ill-fated bus bearing registration number JK12-1419 lost control over it. The bus skidded off the road and rolled several hundred meters into the gorge.