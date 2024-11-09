While authorities repeatedly suggest that unemployed youth should take benefits of the self-employment schemes, officers at the helm of the affairs are allegedly involved in corruption practices while implementing these schemes.

The Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau on Saturday registered registered FIR against Shabnam Arif Mir, the then Assistant Director Employment, for demanding and taking bribes from Himalayan Motors Tengpora, Bypass Srinagar for recommending their vehicles under the Mumkin scheme.

Verification was conducted by the Jammu and Kashmir Anti-corruption Bureau to look into the allegations that Shabnam Arif Mir, Assistant Director Employment in the capacity of the Nodal Officer under Mumkin scheme for district Kupwara and Bandipora demanded and accepted bribes from officials of Himalayan Motors Tengpora Bypass Srinagar for processing and recommending their vehicles under the scheme during the year 2021-2022, etc

Officer allegedly takes Rs 10,000 as commission per vehicle

The verification conducted has revealed that under the Mumkin scheme, the applications of eligible candidates were to be placed before District Level Implementation Committee (DLIC) by Nodal officer after verifying the credentials of the applications as per laid down norms, but said Shabnam Arif Mir, as being Nodal officer of Bandipora & Kupwara Districts demanded Rs 10,000 per vehicle as bribe/commission from officials of Himalayan Motors, Tengpora Srinagar for recommending their vehicles.

The probe conducted also revealed that the officials of said Himalayan Motors used to submit proforma bills of his dealer to her by paying fixed bribe money with the approval of General Manager Sumeer Pandita and Managing Director, Junaid Bashir Beigh against preferential treatment to the Himalayan Motors over other dealers.

The verification conducted has also revealed that the suspect public servant demanded and accepted a bribe to the tune of Rs 4,00,000 from the sales consultant including Rs 1,39,000, so received through e-transactions into the account numbers provided by her to officials of Himalayan Motors.

Accordingly after the culmination of the probe a case FIR No. 15/2024 U/S 07 of the Prevention of Corruption Act-1988 and section 120-B IPC has been registered at PS ACB Baramulla against the accused Public servant namely Shabnam Arif Mir, the then Assistant Director Employment, Bandipora & Kupwara (Nodal officer, Mumkin scheme for district Kupwara -Bandipora ), Sumeer Pandita, the then General Manager and Junaid Bashir Beigh, the then Managing Director of M/S Himalayan Motors Tengpora Bypass, Srinagar and others.

Immediately after registration of the case searches were conducted by various ACB teams at multiple locations in Bandipora, Kupwara, and Srinagar during which various incriminating documents were obtained and seized.

Further investigations are going on and the role of other officials is being investigated.

Mumkin – A Livelihood Generation Scheme of J&K Govt.

"Mumkin - Livelihood Generation Scheme" is an initiative launched by the Jammu and Kashmir government specifically aimed at empowering its young population.

Recognizing the challenges faced by unemployed youth, this program offers financial assistance to help them embark on their journey toward self-employment. By providing subsidies and facilitating bank loans, Mumkin removes a significant financial barrier for aspiring young entrepreneurs, allowing them to invest in small commercial vehicles and establish themselves within the transportation sector. This not only fosters self-reliance among Jammu and Kashmir's youth but also injects fresh energy and resources into the local economy.