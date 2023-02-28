Rashmika Mandanna was nothing less than a vision at an awards show that she attended recently. The diva oozed glamour and oomph in a short black lace dress that came with a floor sweeping train. While we couldn't get enough of her stylish outing, many on social media were not too impressed with the look.

What social media had to say

"That's one absolutely horrendous outfit ever!! What the F is wrong with these actresses today that they agree to wear such utterly disgusting stuff!!" one user wrote. "Now she will just fly off," another user wrote. "More clothes behind than on body," a social media user commented. "Why wear when everything is already visible," another social media user asked.

"Since the time she has joined Bollywood, her dresses have become like Urfi," a netizen opined. "What's the need to expose so much all the time," another netizen asked. "A very very special day, got an award, had a performance. Feel absolutely grateful for everything and everyone in my life," the Goodbye actress had written while sharing the pictures.

Rashmika's connect with Ranbir

Rashmika Mandanna will next be seen with Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. "When we were shooting for Animal, I was complaining about my breakfast ki 'itna boring tha', and how nicely, how sweetly he got me breakfast the next day. He made his chef cook the next day, and I started crying. I am like 'how can the same food be so good? I am sorry but this is too good'," she told Mashable.