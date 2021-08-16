In today's busy and fast-paced world, we often overlook the importance of a proper roofing system and proper protection to our homes and businesses, a lot of times we neglect the proper maintenance to ensure the longevity of a roofing system till other damages have occurred to the structural wellbeing of the structure that can lead to additional cost of repairs. However, to get the work done, you need a reliable company for it. And for this, 'Liberty Roofing Pros' comes to rescue. Abner Miller is the man behind the company. He remains committed to his customers and the services that they desire. They provide a wide variety of services, including roof installation and repair, siding installation and repair, and so much more.

How did Abner Miller start his company?

He is an entrepreneur who loves to spend time with people and helps them and their businesses with proper infrastructure. Being passionate about entrepreneurship, he always thought about how to build a thriving business and sustainable life. From there, he observed an opportunity in the construction and roofing business.

At the age of twelve, he started on a construction site enjoying the sights and sounds of a job well done. A firm believer in hard work and persistence, his entrepreneurship came early. At the age of 17, he started his own roofing company. Passionate about helping people, he says he loves making his clients happy. He helps homeowners, building owners, and property managers by offering a wide variety of services, including roofing, siding and other services. As a student of life, he enjoys documentaries, observing architecture and implementing ideas.

What are the achievements of the company?

The company is said to be one of the highest-rated and most trusted Roofing Company in the area. The purpose of this business is to provide roofing services for residential and commercial clients. The company continues to grow and expand and most recently achieved Atlas Silver Select Contractors. The company achieved it by meeting an enormous amount of requirements that include adhering to all safety codes, staff training, service excellence, continuous improvement within the industry and much more. Atlas Silver Select Contractors is a crucial step toward achieving its goals of expanding its services across its industry-leading geographic footprint, combining the latest technology with the best business practices, it claims. Being among the top in such a competitive world is always an achievement for the business.

What are the plans and goals of the company?

Now that the company has become an Atlas Silver Select Contractor, homeowners know they can trust the company for every work related to their homes. The Atlas Silver Select Contractor program allows them to further their growth and proactively address company goals by concentrating on customer service and improving the community through sustainable practices. The company plans to expand to multiple locations to serve more people and further its commitment to providing high-quality roofing services. The purpose of these statements is to help customers find a roofing service that matches their needs, but how they are written will impact customer engagement. Their goal is to make affordable roofing accessible to as many homeowners as possible and to be an exceptional business family with skilled craftsmanship and integrity at its core and service that is superior to customers' expectations, the founder claims.