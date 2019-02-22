After Aditi Menon accused Abi Saravanan of spreading fake rumours about their marriage and filing complaint against him of spreading lies about their wedding, he has produced a video to prove that they had tied the knot.

According to Indiaglitz, Abi Saravanan has released a video in which he is tying mangalsutra around her neck. In the same clip, she is seen planting a kiss on his lips. The video has now gone viral on social media sites.

According to Abi Saravanan, since she is having extra-marital affair with a boy called Sujeeth, the actress is apparently trying to destroy evidence. The friends, who were witness to their wedding, have been attacked by people known to the actress.

The controversy broke after Abi Saravanan's father filed a complaint with Valasaravakkam police in Chennai claiming his son was missing for a few days and doubted that she might have kidnapped him.

Although the actor came out to clarify he was not abducted by Aditi, she was irked by the development and filed a counter complaint against him of producing fake documents to prove that they were married. She admitted that they were in a relationship before, but they were in love anymore.

"Ever since I broke my relationship with Abi Saravanan, I've been undergoing several problems. He had been going around telling that I've married him and also produced false documents to prove his claim. This January, my Twitter and social media accounts were hacked and my personal information has been leaked. This is why I decided to take this matter to the police. I have complained against him for producing false documents to Madurai court, for involving in cyber-crime and for attacking my sister," she is quoted as saying by India Today.

They had worked together in a movie titled Pattadhari during which they fell in love.