It's not a hidden fact that Karisma Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan were once madly in love with each other so much so that the couple had even exchanged rings. It was indeed a grand affair and industry's two big families- the Kapoors and the Bachchans were to come together. But its always not the way how we want it to work. Just four months after their engagement, Karisma and Abhishek broke their engagement.

We recently came across an old interview of Karisma talking about accepting Abhishek's proposal, will leave you with mixed feelings. Karisma not only revealed how Abhishek proposed to her with a diamond ring but also told about her reaction.

While speaking to the media, Karisma told, "Abhishek (Bachchan) presented me with a diamond ring and proposed to me all of a sudden. I could not say no."

She had also further added, "I feel I have found the right person in Abhishek, and I couldn't have asked for a better family than the Bachchans."

Karisma's aunt Neetu confirmed their breakup

While talking to a leading daily she said, "Don't ask me too much. I don't know what went wrong. But they have split. Yes, it is very sad."

Nor the Kapoors or the Bachchans ever revealed the reason behind Karisma and Abhishek parting ways but as per Bollywood folklore, it was Karisma's mom Babita's undue interference in the couple's life that led Abhishek to take the drastic step.

The Bachchans were also blamed

Not just that, it was also reported that the Bachchans had kept a condition in front of Karisma Kapoor that post marriage, she will bid goodbye to her acting career, which didn't go well with Karisma and her family.

How Abhishek & Karisma met

Not many of you must be aware of the fact that Abhishek & Karisma met each other at the family wedding. It was at Nikhil Nanda (Raj Kapoor's daughter's son) and Shweta Bachchan's wedding in 1997 that brought Karisma and Abhishek closer.

Today, both Karisma and Abhishek are happy in their personal space. Abhishek is married to Aishwarya and the couple has a cute daughter Aaradhya while Karisma divorced her ex-husband Sanjay Kapur. Karisma has two kids from her marriage with Sanjay, daughter Samiera and son Kiaan. The custody of both these kids is with Karisma.