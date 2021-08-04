Abhishek Chaturvedi is a software engineer by profession and a model, actor, photographer and traveller by passion. Modelling is one of the foremost rewarding professions but there are many requisites related to it. He has garnered love and praises from the audience on his latest music video "Tera Nasha" by Shreya Jain. He also appeared in "Yaad na aaya karo" by Ravi Katre.

He says,"The most important task is to take care of an honest physique alongside a demanding job." But he says he has always managed his time well and pursued his passion. He had always aspired to be an actor and a model since his childhood.

Hailing from Balaghat, Madhya Pradesh, he has completed his education from multiple schools as his father was in a government job. He has graduated with a Bachelor of Engineering from Raipur, Chattisgarh. Currently, he is posted at a high-profile job in a US-based MNC as a manager.

He has always been a fitness freak and is good at boxing. He says,"I always keep health and fitness a priority. Boxing is a sport which I've always loved and is a part of my workout routine. I've taken hardcore training in boxing. It helps me build my body and also maintain my fitness and stamina."

He is additionally an avid traveller and has traveled to 15 countries so far. He has even done National and International projects in photography as a freelancer, he claims.

Talking about the most important learning in life he says," Confidence is the one thing I wear every morning. It helps me counter the tough challenges of the day with a smile on my face. People get their eyes where they find stories to relate within the real world. So I transformed myself accordingly and did many improvisations as per requirements, learned tons, and still moving on."

During the pandemic, he said he helped a lot of needy people, senior citizens, kids, and animals too by distributing essentials such as food , groceries, clothes , etc.

He claims to be an inspiration for the youth. He has got a lot of fan-following on social media platforms such as Instagram and Facebook.

He further claims that he was a showstopper in several events and has done various International projects in modelling too.