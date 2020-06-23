Abhishek Bardia is a young talent from the state of Maharashtra. He is one such guy who has managed to follow his passion and education at the same time.

Abhishek always believed in doing something creative and unique in life apart from studies where people can know him by his name. Abhishek was very passionate about acting and he wanted to be a well-known actor in Bollywood. Abhishek Bardia was seventeen years old when he started following his passion of acting along with his studies. To give his acting passion a boost he started to learn acting, then he practiced acting for several years.

After some years, his passion and determination paid off well as a Bollywood and Marathi industry director offered him a role in his upcoming Bollywood film "Billu Ustaad" which was set to release on 16th February 2018. This was like a dream which came true and it was a life-changing moment for Abhishek Bardia when he came to know he is going to work with popular Bollywood actors such as K.K. Goswami (fame of Star Plus TV serial ssshhhh...koi hai, SAB TV's serial gutur gu), Akhilendra Mishra (fame of lagaan, sarfarosh and many other films and TV serials), Priyanshu Chatterjee (fame of tum bin, hate story 3 film and many more) and Deepraj Rana(fame of dabangg 3, singham returns, gunday, prem ratan dhan payo and many more).

The journey of young talent began from there, and it was no looking back from there. He was a normal college going student like others of his age, and he never thought his life would suddenly change. Abhishek Bardia has worked really hard for his dream and has become an example for all the people who are struggling in life to achieve their dreams. Youngsters like Abhishek are the real-life inspiration for the youth all around the world who didn't let their circumstances end their dream.

Now his life has changed gears and it's at top speed. After achieving this much, he further plans to excel in the field of acting and wishes to join B-town. We might see him in more movies in a short time. It will be interesting to see how he takes himself from here. Well, we know that whatever he will do in his life will be an inspiration for many.