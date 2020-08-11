Actor Abhishek Bachchan, who recently returned home after seeking Covid-19 treatment, has thanked his well-wishers via a special video.

Taking to Instagram, Abhishek uploaded the video comprising tweets and messages from fans and colleagues in the industry. "I would like to thank all the fans and well-wishers for all their love, support and prayers for my speedy recovery. I am absolutely overwhelmed reading through so many posts on my feeds. Love and gratitude," Abhishek said in the clip.

Fans loved Abhishek's gesture a lot. Actor Hrithik Roshan commented on the video, saying: "This is so sweet". Reacting to the video, Abhishek's sister Shweta Bachchan wrote: "How lovely so much love for you."

Abhishek and his father, megastar Amitabh Bachchan had tested positive for Covid- 19 on July 11 and had been admitted to hospital. While Big B was released on August 2, Abhishek underwent treatment for another week till he tested negative. Abhishek's wife Aishwarya and daughter Aaradhya were also hospitalised with the virus and discharged after a few days.