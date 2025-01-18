Abhishek Bachchan has always been an actor par excellence. He has never shied away from experimenting with the kinds of roles that he chooses and has always been willing to take up any sort of acting challenge that has been thrown at him. The actor who debuted with 'Refugee' completed 25 years in the Bollywood film industry and recently took a moment to reflect back on his career trajectory and acknowledge the forces that have truly worked out in his favour from the very beginning.

In an interview with CNBC TV18, the actor addressed whether this particular phase of his career can be termed as an "interval or climax." While answering the same question Abhishek reflected on his family's legacy, spirituality and the work that he has done. He acknowledged that more than climax the phase that he is going through in his career could be termed as an "interval."

He said, "Right now, I think interval would be right. I mean, I've been at this for 25 years. I'm no spring chicken. But I do feel that a new phase is about to start. 2025. It's a good number, as in a halfway kind of thing."

Abhishek then highlighted the spiritual journey he has undergone in life and that he is more spiritual than religious. The actor candidly spoke about the influence that his family has had on his life. He mentioned that his family's opinion does matter to him a lot and that he is proud and grateful for his surname that had been bestowed upon their family by his grandfather.

The actor mentioned, "I am what I am today because of my family. I do what I do for my family, past, present and future. Their opinion matters the most to me. I'm immensely proud of my name, which was given to me by my grandfather. But I'm prouder of the surname he bestowed and blessed us with. I will work and do whatever I have to ensure the continuance of the love that we get because of my grandfather. I hope that my daughter (Aaradhya) and subsequent generations can respect that and have the same belief system."

In terms of work, Abhishek received a lot of critical appreciation for his performance in Shoojit Sircar's 'I Want to Talk'. He has three upcoming projects lined up for him- 'Housefull 5', 'King' and 'Be Happy'.