Abhishek Bachchan has recalled an incident from the sets of his earlier movie Guru, directed by maverick filmmaker Mani Ratnam. He reminced filming 'Tere Bina' track from the film in Madurai.

Tere Bina Song

"On the sets of Guru in October 2006 in Madurai. Mani had decided to shoot the song 'Tere Bina' ( my all time favourite) much after we had finished principle photography. If you look closely during the song I had long hair, which I had grown for my film 'Jhoom Barabar Jhoom'.

"Since this shoot happened in the middle of JBJ's shoot (Shaad, the director of JBJ can never say no to Mani as he used to be Mani's assistant and considers him to be like family, hence adjusted his dates to enable this shoot) I just shaved my beard but obviously couldn't cut my hair. They used to pin up my hair during this shoot to look shorter and match the continuity look of Gurukant Desai," Abhishek wrote on Instagram along with a BTS picture from the sets,"

A Fun Fact

The Junior Bachchan revealed about his friend being forcefully made to act in Guru. "A fun fact. Also seen in this photo is one of my best friends Gaurav. Babu, as I fondly call him had come to visit me and Aishwarya during the shoot as he stays in Chennai.

"Just as we were about to begin the scene Mani decided he wanted to shoot this scene in OS ( over the shoulder) of the 'minister'. Since we didn't have an actor on hand, they ( Mani and @dirrajivmenon [also seen in this photo]) literally put a very reluctant Babu into the shot as he was on set watching the shoot and made him into the "minister". I don't think he will ever forgive us for doing that to him and has since never visited any shoot of mine," Abhishek claims.

Mani Ratnam's Guru was released in 2017. The film had his real-life wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan playing reel-life wife. Mithun Chakraborty, Madhavan and Vidya Balan were part of the cast.