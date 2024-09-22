Abhishek Bachchan has recently bought a sea-facing apartment near his home, Jalsa where he stays with his parents. Abhishek has always taken pride in the fact that he and Aishwarya live with their parents. However, ever since the rumours of trouble between him and Aishwarya surfaced, the actor has been on a property buying spree.

The Bachchan family reportedly has five other properties in the Juhu area but the addition of this latest property makes it even big. As per Bombay Times, the property is one of the most luxurious and envious properties of Mumbai. As soon as the news of Amitabh Bachchan giving his Rs 50 crore home Pratiksha to daughter Shweta Bachchan surfaced, many on social media were quick to jump to conclusion on how it might have affected Abhishek Bachchan.

There were also the reports of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan moving out of Jalsa and shifting to another Bachchan property adjacent to it. However, no official confirmation ever came out on it. And the latest rumours doing the rounds is that Abhishek Bachchan too is planning to shift out of Jalsa. Now, how much of the news is true, remains to be seen.

Abhishek on living with parents

"I get it. Society, culture, values, everything changes and adapts. In today's fast-paced life, if you're living in a city like Mumbai, you have very little time for family. I cannot think of not living with my parents, especially at the age at which they are now. My father's 81, my mother's 75. You want to be around them, you want to take care of them, if you can," Jr B said on Raj Shamani's podcast.

"Both my parents are thankfully very active and independent. But still, they've taken care of you when you weren't able to take care of yourself, so you need to be around for them as well," he added.