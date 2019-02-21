Over the years, Bollywood has given us many gems. While many average stars in the industry are lauded for their hold on the craft, there are many underrated talented actors, Bollywood couldn't value. From Abhishek Bachchan to Jimmy Shergill, let's take a look at 5 celebs who have been failed by Bollywood!

Abhishek Bachchan

If, for once, we look beyond the lineage he comes from and the legacy he is a part of, we would realise what a phenomenal actor he is. While films like Guru, Yuva and Manmarziyan established the fact that he is a superlative actor, unfortunately, Bollywood hasn't been able to churn out more projects which could do justice to the acting brilliance that he possesses.

Jimmy Shergill

He came, he saw, but, he failed to conquer. There is not a single bone in his body which doesn't seep into the skin of the character he plays. From his facial expressions, nuances, dialogue delivery, baritone to incredibly good looks; Jimmy Shergill could well have been the new-age superstar Bollywood always wanted but never had.

R Madhavan

A superstar down South, though R Madhavan enjoys an immense fan following all across the country, Bollywood hasn't been able to give him the kind of roles he deserves.

Ashutosh Rana

Acting legend. Seasoned performer. Stellar artist. These are some of the terms which best describe the talent Ashutosh Rana has. It is unfortunate that despite winning us over with each of his performances, Rana has not been able to gain the same limelight which the many not-so-talented actors get.

Arshad Warsi

The man who gave a new image and gravitas to supporting actors. Arshad Warsi's talent hasn't been fully explored by Bollywood yet. An actor who eats up everyone else present in the frame with his magnetic screen presence and charismatic act, Arshad Warsi could have been the force to be reckoned with.