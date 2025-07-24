Abhijit Joshi stands out as a dynamic and accomplished leader in the domain of ERP transformation, with over 19 years of hands-on experience steering major enterprise technology shifts across the globe. Currently serving as a Manager at Deloitte Consulting in Dallas, Texas, Abhijit has built a stellar reputation for spearheading Oracle Cloud and JD Edwards ERP implementations for clients across industries, including consumer goods, pharmaceuticals, oil and gas, and food & beverages. His leadership, technical depth, and strategic foresight make him an influential force driving digital transformation at scale.

Early Life and Academic Foundation

Abhijit's academic journey laid a strong foundation for his career in technology and operations. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering from Nagpur University, India, an education that equipped him with a technical mindset and analytical rigor. To further refine his managerial and operational expertise, he pursued an Executive MBA in Operations from ITM, Bombay, in collaboration with Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU). This academic blend of engineering and business operations became instrumental in shaping his multidisciplinary approach to enterprise systems and supply chain transformation.

Professional Journey

Abhijit began his career in the manufacturing sector at Select Controls Pvt. Ltd., where he served as Assistant Production Manager. In this role, he honed his skills in production planning, vendor management, and process optimization experience that gave him firsthand insight into the operational challenges of large-scale manufacturing.

His shift into the ERP space began with LTI (Larsen & Toubro Infotech), where he worked both offshore and on-site in roles ranging from Business Analyst to Project Lead. His work with JDE SCM modules across various implementations reflected his versatility and domain knowledge.

In 2015, Abhijit joined Deloitte Consulting, where he has since led more than eight enterprise transformations, several global rollouts, and complex upgrade projects. His key projects include:

Leading the SCM roadmap for a $15M Oracle Cloud implementation at a large cabinet manufacturing company. Driving EBS to Oracle Cloud migrations for major consumer industry clients. He has helped the client to build a four-year roadmap to transform their 15 different ERPs to a single Oracle Cloud Platform. He developed the TrueNorth approach outlining the clear path on how to accomplish this roadmap by dividing them into quantified milestones to track the progress. Spearheading JDE to Oracle Cloud rollouts for a leading Italian manufacturer.

His ability to engage with C-level leadership and manage cross-functional global teams has helped companies optimize processes, reduce inefficiencies, and stay competitive in a digital-first world.

Leadership and Innovation

Abhijit's leadership style is marked by a balance of strategic vision and hands-on execution. He is known for guiding teams through complex transformations by fostering collaboration, encouraging innovation, and maintaining a laser focus on client success. His roles often encompass technical leadership as well as project and change management.

He has worn multiple hats including Testing Lead, Cutover Lead, and Change Management Lead testament to his versatility and depth. Notably, he led the development of accelerator tools that automate standard testing processes, significantly enhancing delivery speed and project execution quality.

Moreover, Abhijit has been at the forefront of integrating AI and GenAI into ERP solutions, working on automation strategies to solve persistent industry challenges.

Notable Achievements

Some of Abhijit's most impactful accomplishments include:

Leading ERP implementations that directly contributed to multimillion-dollar business transformations. Developing industry-specific solutions tailored to unique client needs in sectors like pharmaceuticals and consumer goods. Designing automation tools that increased testing efficiency and reduced project timelines.

These achievements reflect his ability not only to deliver projects successfully but also to innovate and contribute to long-term organizational growth.

Academic Contributions

While primarily rooted in the industry, Abhijit has also contributed to the academic side of ERP through certifications and solution development. He holds credentials in Oracle Procurement Cloud (2023), Inventory Cloud (2022), and Manufacturing Cloud (2019), among others.

Through documentation, workshop leadership, and user story creation, Abhijit effectively bridges the gap between theoretical knowledge and real-world application. His approach ensures that best practices are not just conceptual but are embedded into scalable enterprise solutions.

Future Vision and Impact

Abhijit continues to shape the future of ERP transformation by exploring cutting-edge solutions involving AI and automation. His vision is rooted in making enterprise systems more intelligent, agile, and aligned with business goals. He remains focused on mentoring teams, refining digital strategies, and driving efficiencies in operations and supply chains.

As organizations around the world navigate digital disruptions, leaders like Abhijit Joshi play a crucial role in enabling meaningful, technology-driven change. His journey exemplifies how deep domain expertise, strategic thinking, and a passion for innovation can come together to create lasting impact.