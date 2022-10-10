Abhiishek Mohta is an Indian actor and Author, known for his recent Music Album "Tu Hai Wahi" (2021). In 2019, he authored a Romance Novel named "Once Upon Us" and has gained popularity amongst the Top 10 Authors in Romance Genre of 2019.

Apart from that, he has been the Associate Creative Head and Casting Head for Colors Tv mythological show, Shrimad Bhagwat Mahapuran (2019).

Some of his notable work as a Casting Director includes Shiv Puran for &tv (2021), Crime Patrol 2.0 (2022).

He also worked as a Casting Director for The Terminal List (2022), where he handled the promotion and Casting in India with OML Production.

Speaking of Abhilekh Prasad, he's a brilliant SoftWare Developer and has worked for Cognizant (IT Company). He has been awarded for Ethical Hacking as well. Abhilekh is the brother of Abhiishek Mohta and the son of Alka Prasad Mohta (Philanthropist).

Sweta Jyotii is a leading Indian Woman Entrepreneur. She's an Investor and a sharp business woman; an inspiration for the girls community whom they can look upto.

She has a Real Estate builder and construction business. In 2021, Sweta produced the music album "Tu Hai Wahi."

Apart from that Sweta has heavily invested in Share Market as well as in Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency.

In 2021, she also purchased a piece of land on the Moon from Lunar Registry International.

The trio came together and launched an Online Entertainment Website, "Bewakoof Billi."

It shares latest Bollywood gossips, trends, and what's happening in Bollywood and what's going viral, etcetera.

Bewakoof Billi has garnered huge Followers on Instagram; 200K+ Followers and currently has around 1000 posts.