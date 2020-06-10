Social media gives us the ability and an open platform to reach out to the mass audience. Enable us to create, grow, and amass following, unlike any other type of media.

Acknowledging this young entrepreneur Abdullah initiated this journey when he was just 13. He created his page that helped brands to grow, promote their products.

Further down the line, Abdullah started his own youtube channel at the age of 15, he started vlogging and creating comedy videos. His consistency and dedication to work led him to 100k subscribers by 1 year, received his first silver play button. This eccentric experience drove Abdullah's passion to a new height. Encouraged him to grow more. Through this journey he experienced failures but struggled through them and jumped over the hindrances, risen to a new rank.

By the age of 17, he laid the foundation of his own company, the Rex Media group the company dealt with brands and public figures to grow on social media, as well as a new business to grow from the ground up. He was so dedicated to the work that he put all his efforts into his company which made his company well known, his reputation was so good which helped him getting more brands and forming public relations which Rex Media group's primary enlarged focus.

The next step in his career as an entrepreneur was to start an e-shop business from his savings known as outfitfikra. This business venture has been proven quite successful as it gained popularity in such a short time.

Abdullah's upcoming project his own-written book "how to grow on social media-the the ultimate guidance" as he wants to pave the way for future entrepreneurs who are looking forward to growing more but can save time by reading his book. As Abdullah has gone through a trial and error process, they gained the wits and knowledge required to have success at your feet.

Abdullah has devoted all his time and efforts to becoming a full-fledged entrepreneur, he wants to pursue this as his main career and he already knows the knowhow so this would be an easily accomplished the task for him. We hope the best for him.

The Pakistani entrepreneur ranked as youngest in Asia is an inspiration for youth nationwide, he showed that age is just a number.

Abdullah is unstoppable, modeling to press releases he has done it all at such a young age. He is living his dream life.