The Chinese PLA is finally handing over five abducted youths from Arunachal to the Indian Army on Saturday. The news was confirmed by Union minister for sports and youth welfare and Arunachal MP Kiren Rijiju, bringing relief to their families amid growing tensions between the two countries.

"The Chinese PLA has confirmed to Indian Army to hand over the youths from Arunachal Pradesh to our side. The handing over is likely to take place anytime tomorrow i.e. 12th September 2020 at a designated location," Rijiju tweeted.

Arunachal youths abduction

The Indian Army informed the Chinese PLA about the missing civilians in the Upper Subansiri district on the Sino-India border, on September 5. The abducted youths have been identified as Toch Singkam, Prasat Ringling, Dongtu Ebiya, Tanu Baker and Ngaru Diri. According to the reports, the Arunachal civilians were allegedly kidnapped by the PLA when they went hunting in a jungle.

The youths have been missing for almost 10 days and the Chinese PLA was informed about them three days ago. "As a result of persistent efforts of Indian Army five missing hunters from the Indian side of LAC in Upper Subansiri, who had inadvertently crossed over to the other side on 2 Sept 2020, were traced. Chinese Army on 8 Sept responded on Hotline and confirmed that the missing Indians have been found on their side. Formalities for their early transfer is being coordinated with the Chinese Army," confirmed the Defence PRO Tezpur.