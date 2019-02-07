Fans of ABC's Lost TV series are in here for a shock because the President of ABC Entertainment has recently claimed to be interested in the possibility of a reboot of this sci-fi TV show.

As per reports, Karey Burke, President of ABC Entertainment, is yet to discuss Lost reboot with the show's creators. According to Deadline, during a recent panel discussion, Burke was shown a clip of ABC's most popular show. The clip had the finale of Lost season three and when Burke was asked to comment on the clip, she replied:

"I would like that very much; that's a reboot I would be interested in seeing."

Soon after the news broke out, die-hard fans of Lost took to social media handles to show their disdain. On one hand, there are several fans who wish that ABC should not reboot Lost for the sake of maintaining its originality. Whereas, there are others who wish that ABC should try to reboot and see how it works out on a larger scale.

The American supernatural and science fiction show, Lost, was originally aired on ABC from September 2004 to Mary 2010. The show followed the survivors of a commercial jet airliner flying between Sydney and Los Angeles after their plane crashes on a mysterious island somewhere in the South Pacific Ocean.

Lost's story was told in a heavily serialized manner. All the episodes featured a primary storyline set on the mysterious island, which was augmented by flashbacks or flashforward (final seasons) sequences that provided insight into the involved characters.

Lost TV show was created by Damon Lindelof, J. J. Abrams, and Jeffrey Lieber. Over the years, Lost has been considered the greatest television series of all time. The show even won numerous awards, including the Emmy Award for Outstanding Drama Series in 2005, Best American Import at the British Academy Television Awards in 2005, a Golden Globe in 2006, among others.

Apart from having a phenomenal viewership (the first season was viewed by an average of 16 million viewers per episode), the show won the hearts of several critics. Several experts stated that there will be nothing like Lost on television.

