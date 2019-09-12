Some people are meant to entertain. It is not everyone's cup of tea and it requires a lot of talent to bring smiles on people's faces. Abby Roberge, famously known as Abbyram Roberge is the man who knows how to entertain people with his hilarious and funny comic timing. Hailing from Los Angeles, he grew up in the mountains of British Columbia. However, for gaining education he shifted to the city. During his high school, he took some time to set in the city. Looking and observing the normal society, he learnt about the city and discovered his new interest to make people laugh. His comedy and stand-up acts are often a reflection of his observation about society. He has appeared on camera several times, once as a guest on Modern Family and apart from that, he starred on NBC and Buzzfeed.

His funny stand-up performances have been loved by one and all and have been viewed more than 100 million times. He gained everyone's attention when he frequently appeared on the videos of Laugh Factory which has got a good fanbase of social media platforms – particularly Instagram and YouTube. Not just this, Abby is lucky enough to have opened for Bill Burr for the show 'Just For Laughs Northwest'. Today his work is taking him from one place to another where he performs at several events.

Very often he is seen on the 'Great Laugh Factory'. Apart from that, he is also a seasoned veteran on 'The Comedy Store'. Known for taking everyone on a laughter ride with his jibes on Scientology, he does not pull any punches. Isn't it amazing to be popular and earn money at the same time for just one reason – to make everyone laugh?

