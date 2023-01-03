Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela's mother Meera Rautela recently took to her social media handle to share a post dedicated to Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant and prayed for his speedy recovery post his recent car accident on December 30. However, her post didn't go down well with the netizens and they started trolling Urvashi's mother.

For the unversed, the batsman-wicketkeeper met with a major accident in Uttarakhand ahead of the new year. Early on December 30, when Pant was driving towards his hometown to visit his mother, his BMW collided with a divider and caught fire. After breaking the glass and finding his way out of the car, Rishabh was rushed to the hospital by a local driver and conductor of the Haryana roadways. At present he is being treated at AIIMS, Rishikesh, as he has reportedly suffered a major forehard injury, a ligament tear in his knee and abrasions on his back along with other cuts and scratches.

Urvashi Rautela's mother Meera Rautela trolled

Following this, the actress' mother posted a photo of Rishabh and wrote a speedy recovery message in Hindi. She wrote, "Social media ki afwaah ek taraf aur aap ka suwasth ho ke international level pe Uttrakhand ka Naam Roshan Karna dursi tarf. Sidhbali Baba aap par vishesh krupa kare. Aap sabhi log bhi prathna kare (The rumor of social media on one side and you are healthy and brightening the name of Uttarakhand at international level on the other hand, may Siddhabalibaba bless you. All of you also pray #Godblessyou #RishabhPant."

Soon after this, a certain section of the netizens asked her to refer to Pant as 'damaad', hinting at Urvashi's past comments about 'RP'. One user said, "Sasuma ki wish hamesha kaam aati hai (Mother-in-law's wish will always work)," while another wrote, "Toh Urvashi Aur Rishabh ka Rishta Pakka Na Baba (So Uravshi and Rishabh's relationship is confirmed)." A third comment read, "Sasuma apne damad ke lea halwa banakar la jao jaldi thik ho jaunga sasuraal ka halwa kha kar (Mother-in-law bring some halwa for your son-in-law so that he recovers fast)". Another wrote, "Ab to sab clear ho gya...sab ka doubt (Now everything is clear...everyone's doubt is clear)." One user also said, "Damad ji likhna bhul gayi aap".

Urvashi also prayed for Rishabh

On the other hand, Urvashi, who has time and again been linked up with Rishabh, penned a cryptic note after the cricketer's accident. She shares a picture of herself dressed in white and wrote "Praying" in the caption.

On the work front, Urvashi is all set for her upcoming release titled 'Waltair Veerayya', starring Chiranjeevi. The film is slated to release on January 13.