Passion and motivation are two important virtues for any person to succeed. All that requires is the endless passion for work and the self-motivation to sail through any storm in life. With these two major aspects within her, Aarti Saxena went on to turn her dream into reality. She is a social media personality, model, and actress. Saxena on various occasions has left the people stunned with her sensational looks and photo shoots. The love she has to perform on stage goes way back to her childhood.

As a kid, Aarti got selected in the TV reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs, and since then, her love for acting, singing, and dancing has prospered. "I still remember the day when I got in the show through a wild card entry. The first time I was nervous to perform in front of judges and the audience. But after that, things changed as everyone loved my performance. During this time, a guy suggested to me that I should try my luck in acting, and that's how my journey began", quoted Aarti. So far, Aarti has been a part of various shows on Channel V and has done print shoots, catalogue shoots, and music videos for many reputed recording labels.

Aarti's latest work was a romantic music video titled 'Zara Thehro' alongside TV actor Rohan Mehra. As much as she loves to shoot for music videos, the actress is also an ardent fan of working in TV shows. She says, "The best part about acting in shows and series is that there is a great continuity and a build-up in the character. Whereas, music videos are short and have a beautiful story to be conveyed." Moreover, in her career as a model, Aarti Saxena has collaborated with various brands from different categories.

The former Miss India Apsara 2019 on a professional note is now aiming to explore the digital space soon. As an artist, she always loves to choose the challenging roles that put her out of her comfort zone. Apart from her stint as an actress, model, and social media influencer, Aarti Saxena has led several initiatives for NGOs and other charitable trusts across India. Along with being the entertainer that she is, Saxena also understands her responsibility and is doing her best towards the welfare of society.