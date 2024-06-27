The rumours of their trouble in paradise began when Aarti deleted pictures she had taken with his husband from her Instagram account. This made people speculate more about whether the couple is about to break up or separate, especially after taking into consideration what Aarti has been doing recently on social media.

What Aarti Ravi's Instagram Activity Indicates

At this point, a Twitter handle posted wedding photos of them and wrote: "Shockingly! Jayam Ravi's wife deletes all cute photos of her and hubby Jayam Ravi." Different responses were given by fans including followers. Some individuals argued that previously in a Q&A session, she stated that she wants her married life private but only displays individual pictures on Instagram.

"What are you shocked by? Is it related to you in any way? Why would you go so low for likes? Get a life... Look at your future before getting shocked about others' futures." Another fan tried to calm down the speculations saying that her Instagram bio still says "married to Jayam Ravi" which means these rumors might not be true.

Jayam Ravi and Aarti Ravi's Marriage

Jayam Ravi married the daughter of renowned television producer Sujatha Vijayakumar Aarthi in 2009. The couple has maintained relative privacy while having two sons.

Jayam Ravi Acting Carrier

Jayam Ravi was introduced through the film Jayam and is popularly known for playing Arulmozhi Varman, Chola Emperor Rajaraja Cholan portrayed Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 &2. He also played important roles Iraivan and Siren. Before he became an actor, Jayam worked as an assistant director under Suresh Krishna in Aalavandhan (2001) film with Kamal Haasan.

Upcoming Projects

Jayam Ravi will next be seen in Brother, Genie and Kadhalika Neramillai, all set for release towards the end of 2024.

But no official statement has been made regarding their relationship status despite the recent social media activity that has sparked speculations about their marriage. His fans are hopeful and continue to appreciate Jayam Ravis as he moves on his career path.