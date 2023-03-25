Aarna Kalra, the rising equestrian, has achieved tremendous success by becoming India's youngest equestrian (in training) at the tender age of 2.5 in the initial stage of her training. She will be three years old this April.

She has also broken the World record by riding the horse for 60 mins ( non stop) along with different activities while riding.

Horse riding is among the most admirable sports on all platforms, the Olympics or any other international event. This active sport inculcates processes, persistence, patience, and a desire for self-improvement. Besides, it also renders an efficient and logical way to advance. Following this, she will also participate in major shows and events this year.

The youngest equestrian, Aarna Kalra, always attracts admirers with her riding prowess. The young girl's talent is admired by all, inspiring both the young and the old to dream big and have the courage to follow their passions. Her parents, Rishabh and Agrika Kalra are astounded by how quickly their daughter has mastered equestrian skills, which have also drawn the interest of her supporters and fans.

One of the younger athletes, Aarna is awe-inspiring everyone with her riding technique, level of advancement, sense of passion, and experience.

She is only expected to become an expert horse rider in due course.

As her preparations are being watched over by Prometheus' equestrian academy, where she receives instruction from the best trainers and seasoned riders, the equestrian superstar is currently prepared for the transition to the next stage of her equestrian career.

The enormous love and admiration that Aarna has been bestowed with gives her more self-assurance to train and develop as a top-notch equestrian worldwide. Young Aarna Kalra's accomplishments greatly inspire many people, and her parents are undoubtedly pleased with her efforts. Aarna is training at Equiwings, a facility connected to her school, where she receives daily instruction from professional nationals in this sport. She aims to raise her standards and put more effort into her practice. She began her formal education at Delhi Cantonment's Army Equestrian Center. Within a few months, Aarna will be three, all geared up for the performances and events with her zeal and high enthusiasm. She stands a solid chance to rank among India's top equestrians making her life and dreams big.