aarey protest
Aarey forest trees cutting row: #DemolishFilmCity trends as celebs oppose Mumbai metro work.Twitter

Cutting of Aarey forest tress for Mumbai metro has led to massive protest from activists and students in the city. Joining the bandwagon, several Bollywood celebrities also opposed the government's move on Twitter. However, those celebs are being countered by targeting Film City, which is established around the same forest area.

Expressing concern for environment, top B-Town celebs have tweeted out opposing cutting of Aarey forest trees. Most of them opined that while infrastructure development is essential, it should not be done at the cost of environment.

"There's always been a conflict between development & conservation. Yes, the city needs to build infrastructure to support a growing population. But the city also needs trees & parks & greenery. We need to protect nature like life depends on it. Because it does. #LetMumbaiBreathe," tweeted Alia Bhatt.

"Cutting trees at night is a pathetic attempt at trying to get away with something even those doing it know is wrong. #Aarey #GreenIsGold #Mumbai," wrote Farhan Akhtar.

" Massacre is what this is! We are our own worst enemy! Infrastructure can never precede nature! We need to STOP! #SaveAarey," said Karan Johar.

Aarey Colony protest
Aarey Colony protestTwitter

There are scores of such tweets from Bollywood celebs, strongly criticising the government's act of cutting trees for Mumbai metro. However, supporters of the move, have been counter attacking these stars by saying that the celebs should support demolishing Film City, which is far bigger than the proposed Aarey car depot.

Hashtags like #DemolishFilCity #ShutDownFilmCity have been trending on Twitter. Some of the celebs like Shekhar Kapur, Varun Dhawan even expressed support for the idea of moving Film City to a different area, where environment does not get affected.

Check some of the tweets: