Cutting of Aarey forest tress for Mumbai metro has led to massive protest from activists and students in the city. Joining the bandwagon, several Bollywood celebrities also opposed the government's move on Twitter. However, those celebs are being countered by targeting Film City, which is established around the same forest area.

Expressing concern for environment, top B-Town celebs have tweeted out opposing cutting of Aarey forest trees. Most of them opined that while infrastructure development is essential, it should not be done at the cost of environment.

"There's always been a conflict between development & conservation. Yes, the city needs to build infrastructure to support a growing population. But the city also needs trees & parks & greenery. We need to protect nature like life depends on it. Because it does. #LetMumbaiBreathe," tweeted Alia Bhatt.

"Cutting trees at night is a pathetic attempt at trying to get away with something even those doing it know is wrong. #Aarey #GreenIsGold #Mumbai," wrote Farhan Akhtar.

" Massacre is what this is! We are our own worst enemy! Infrastructure can never precede nature! We need to STOP! #SaveAarey," said Karan Johar.

There are scores of such tweets from Bollywood celebs, strongly criticising the government's act of cutting trees for Mumbai metro. However, supporters of the move, have been counter attacking these stars by saying that the celebs should support demolishing Film City, which is far bigger than the proposed Aarey car depot.

Hashtags like #DemolishFilCity #ShutDownFilmCity have been trending on Twitter. Some of the celebs like Shekhar Kapur, Varun Dhawan even expressed support for the idea of moving Film City to a different area, where environment does not get affected.

Check some of the tweets:

We are now recognising the cost of replacing forest cover with concrete world wide. In India more and more children are asthmatic. It’s an epidemic. Film City? If demolishing film city could save a forest, then of course their is no contest. Demolish it. It was a huge mistake. https://t.co/DfJQJ2EpvQ — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) October 6, 2019

The Film City, which is 20x the size of the proposed Aarey car depot, lies right at the edge of the Sanjay Gandhi National Park.



Mumbai can be so much greener by demolishing Film City and afforesting the entire area.#ShutDownFilmCity - please RT @karanjohar. https://t.co/kxw7Wn2Rao — Aashish Chandorkar (@c_aashish) October 5, 2019

I actually agree with u sir fully. #afforestation is a must and if we can relocate film city to a place where it doesn’t take up forest land would be best. These are my views i cant speak for others sir. https://t.co/L2SEFEU1jX — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) October 5, 2019

Ditto. Filmcity and luxury resorts are replaceable. Our children’s future is not . Wake up mumbai . https://t.co/Ca21xbZEDO — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) October 6, 2019

Film city is in Aarey na....that should be shut and trees planted there....then will will see how many of these fake environmentalists will speak.... — Darshan Mehta (@darshanvmehta1) October 6, 2019