In a major setback to the Aarey Forest activists, the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) started hacking trees on Friday (October 4) night after the Bombay High Court dismissed all petitions opposing the felling of over 2,500 trees in Aarey Colony in north Mumbai.

Activists alleged that over 200 trees had been cut in Aarey to make way for the Mumbai metro car shed. The process to raze the trees took place amid huge protests by activists, who allged that the trees were being illegally cut.

More than 20 activists have been detained and an FIR has been registered by the Mumbai Police against them after they tried to stop the authorities from cutting trees. Meanwhile, Section 144 has been imposed in Aarey area.

