Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya is one of the most popular star kids in India. She is often spotted with her parents at public events and on social media. Recently, it was revealed that Aaradhya studies in one of the country's most expensive schools, Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai.

The school fees at Dhirubhai Ambani International School range from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 10 lakh per year, depending on the class. For LKG to Class 7, the fees are Rs 1.70 lakh per year. For Class 8 to Class 10, the fees are Rs 4.48 lakh per year. And for Class 11 and Class 12, the fees are a whopping Rs 9.65 lakh per year.

Aaradhya is not the only star kid who studies at Dhirubhai Ambani International School. Other famous students include Shah Rukh Khan's son Abram, Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur, Karisma Kapoor's daughter Samiera, and Chunky Pandey's daughter Ananya.

In a recent interview, Abhishek Bachchan spoke about how he and his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan teach Aaradhya the importance of their family name. "I see my wife teach that to my daughter. We don't want to put pressure on her, but she must be respectful of what her father, her dada ji, her pardada ji have done and achieved, and she must respect that, and never do anything to deplete that," he said.

Despite the high school fees, Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan are determined to give Aaradhya the best education possible. They believe that a good education is the most important gift they can give their daughter.