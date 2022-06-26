AAP wins Delhi's Rajinder Nagar seat by over 11,000 votes

The Aam Aadmi Party swept the Rajinder Nagar bypolls in Delhi with a margin of around 11,555 votes, the AAP said on Sunday.

The bypoll was held after incumbent MLA Raghav Chadha resigned after being elected to the Rajya Sabha.

After multiple rounds of counting, AAP's Durgesh Pathak secured 40,319 votes, BJP leader Rajesh Bhatia was in second place with 28,581 votes. The Congress candidate Prem Lata ranked third with 2,014 votes.

However, the election commission has not declared the result yet. As per the EC website, the party has secured 55.78 per cent votes in the bypoll. The BJP got 39.91 per cent vote share, while the Congress captured 2.79 per cent of the votes. NOTA also got 0.76 per cent votes amounting a total of 545 votes.

Delhi chief minister and AAP's national convener Arvind Kejriwal thanked the people of Rajender Nagar for his party's victory in the bypoll and said people defeated dirty politics and appreciated our good work.

"Heartfelt thanks to the people of Rajinder Nagar. I am grateful for this immense affection and love of the people of Delhi. This inspires us to work harder. People defeated their dirty politics and appreciated our good work. Thank you Rajender Nagar, thank you Delhi", said Delhi CM in a tweet.