Live

The Supreme Court is likely to adjudicate its verdict on Thursday to settle the scuffle between Arvind Kejriwal led-Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi and Lieutenant Governor (LG) Anil Baijal.

The verdict is on a batch of petitions challenging the control of services across Delhi and power of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

Earlier, an SC bench comprising Justice AK Sikri and Justice Ashok Bhushan had on November 1, 2018, reserved the verdict.

The Centre had earlier told the apex court that Lt. Governor Baijal has the power to regulate services in Delhi. It added that powers are delegated to the administrator of Delhi (Delhi LG).

However, the AAP government is not in accordance with the Centre over the issue.

In July 2018, the Supreme Court had given its verdict that Delhi cannot be accorded the status of a state and clipped the powers of the LG. However, the issue of control over services remained as a disagreement between the Delhi government and the LG.

Live Updates