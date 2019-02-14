The Supreme Court is likely to adjudicate its verdict on Thursday to settle the scuffle between Arvind Kejriwal led-Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi and Lieutenant Governor (LG) Anil Baijal.
The verdict is on a batch of petitions challenging the control of services across Delhi and power of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).
Earlier, an SC bench comprising Justice AK Sikri and Justice Ashok Bhushan had on November 1, 2018, reserved the verdict.
The Centre had earlier told the apex court that Lt. Governor Baijal has the power to regulate services in Delhi. It added that powers are delegated to the administrator of Delhi (Delhi LG).
However, the AAP government is not in accordance with the Centre over the issue.
In July 2018, the Supreme Court had given its verdict that Delhi cannot be accorded the status of a state and clipped the powers of the LG. However, the issue of control over services remained as a disagreement between the Delhi government and the LG.
Live Updates
Centre has the power to set up an Inquiry Commission: Supreme Court
Supreme Court consistently holds that the Centre has the power to set up an Inquiry Commission.
Inquiry Commission will come under LG, Electricity Board under Delhi govt.
Commission of Inquiry will come under the LG while the Electricity Board will come under the GNCT.
SC took decision on 6 issues and ruled in favour of centre in 4 of them
Lawyer Ashwini Upadhyay on Delhi govt vs LG matter: Supreme Court took decision on 6 issues. SC ruled in favour of centre in 4 of them. Anti-Corruption Bureau, posting & transfer of Grade 1 & Grade 2 officers, Commission of Inquiry, falls under Centre's jurisdiction. pic.twitter.com/DZOHAJGwA7— ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2019
SC refers the issue to a larger bench
The Supreme Court refers the issue to a larger bench to decide on whether the Delhi govt or Lieutenant Governor should have the authority over services in Delhi.
Power to appoint public prosecutor lies with GNCT
Justice Sikri said that the power to appoint the public prosecutor lies with Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCT) Delhi.
Difference of opinion between the two judges on certain aspects
Justice AK Sikri says there is a difference of opinion between the two judges regarding certain aspects.
On the transfer of bureaucrats, Justice Sikri holds that certain grade officers will fall under the domain of LG while others will fall under NCT of Delhi.
On Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) being directed by LG not to take cognisance of offences against Central Govt officers, Centre's power upheld by SC.