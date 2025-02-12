Aanya Tiwari, who was previously seen in Missing Chapter 1, is all set to star as the female lead in Sarkari Baccha. The young actress has been paired alongside Ruslaan Mumtaz, Brijendra Kala, Junior Mehmood, Hemant Choudhary, and Gurpreet Kaur Chadha. Directed by Suryakant Tyagi and produced by Daanish Siddiqui, the film is set to release on 28th February, 2025.

Ahead of the release of the film, Aanya talks to International Business Times, India, about working with Brijendra Kala, Jr Mehmood, gaining weight for the role, audition and lots more.

Take us through the auditions for the role

The auditions for this film went on for a long time as they were looking for a girl with an innocent, desi touch—bubbly and full of life. When I came across this role, I felt a deep connection. I gave my all in multiple auditions and look tests, and when I got the role, it felt like a dream come true—a validation after years of struggle.

A bit about your role...

My character is a sweet, jolly small-town girl who deeply loves her family, especially her father, but also fears him. She is in love with the hero and wants to marry him, but due to her father's condition, their marriage may or may not happen. The film portrays various social issues through a romantic comedy-drama storyline.

PR Handout

You gained 8 kg for this role—did it affect your confidence or body image? Was it hard to lose the weight after?



Yes, because they wanted a bubbly girl, and they wanted the actress to be a bit chubbier. There wasn't much effect on my body because my height is good. The added weight also added to the cuteness which was needed for the role. Nowadays, there is such a huge craze for a zero figure that we don't even get to see that sweet innocence of actresses from the 80s-90s. They had such beauty, charm and grace. So, I was confident even with putting on weight. Overall, it had a positive effect on me. The biggest thing for an actor is to play the character perfectly. Losing weight is a bit difficult, but if you do it with dedication, nothing is impossible. With a good diet, a healthy lifestyle, workout, proper sleep, and good mental health, you can always stay fit.

Working experience with Brijendra Kala

Brijendra sir is the kind of comedic actor who can make you laugh even in a normal conversation. I think it's a god-gifted quality that he can naturally make anyone laugh. He is such a senior and experienced actor, and working with him was an absolute joy. He is also extremely supportive, which makes performing scenes with him so easy. He shares a great bond with everyone, and I really enjoyed his company both on and off screen.

Since this was Junior Mehmood's last film, do you have any emotional or surprising memories with him?

Junior Mehmood sir was such a lovely person that anyone would feel attached to him. We spent so much time together, I was definitely very attached to him. As an actor, he was a great artist. He had been acting before I was even born. When you work with such a senior actor, you get to learn a lot. When he came to the sets, I went to meet him a day before the shoot and asked him, "You have been acting since childhood and are such a great artist. What should I do? How can I improve? Please teach me something." At that moment, he taught me acting in a simple way: "Feel the character within yourself. If I were like this, what would I do in this situation? And just do that. Living that role in that moment is what makes you a better actor." I always carry his advice with me. As an actor, his aura, his behavior, and his down-to-earth nature touched one and all. I wish we could have watched this film together too.Experience of working in the film

Learning from Jr Mehmood

One thing I especially want to say about Junior Mehmood sir is that this was his last film, and I feel truly grateful for the chance to work with him and learn from him. He was a legendary actor—I've never seen anyone like him. His aura, his positivity, his down-to-earth nature, and his ability to smile through every situation taught me what a true artist should be. The way he played his characters, it felt like he truly lived in that moment.

Did any off-screen chemistry or awkward moments happen while filming romantic scenes with Ruslaan?

Before the shoot with Ruslaan started, we all had a get-together in Mumbai from the very first day, and since then, we developed a good bond. On set, we quickly became really good friends, so there was a comfort zone between us, and we never felt anything awkward. As an actor too, he was a very supportive co-actor, so working together was fun, and because of our friendship, that chemistry can also be seen in our scenes. And Ruslaan is already a romantic hero, so the audience will get to see a beautiful love story with amazing chemistry.

Being an outsider, did you face any challenges that you feel an insider wouldn't have?