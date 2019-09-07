Acting is a beautiful craft, less people have the skills and capabilities to showcase themselves and their talent beautifully in front of the world. Talking about some renowned and talented female actors then Aanchal has become a favorable choice of many.

Aanchal Singh is a model and actor who has shown her brilliance in both films, television commercials and campaigns. Grown up in New Delhi Aanchal always wanted to pursue her dreams of acting and modelling which encourages her to move to Mumbai and since then she didn't had to look back. Because of her talent and skills the city of Bollywood embraced her and her craft. Although films had been her dream because her academics (BSC) showed that she has varied interests.

Worked with renowned brands she got her first ever break when she was cast in Videocon d2h TV commercial. Understanding the nuances of the industry she realised that being true to her craft is quite important.

She got featured in Tamil movies like Jackson Durai, Dhayam with co-actors as Sibi Raj, Karunakaran, Satosh Pratap, Jeeva Ravi to name a few. Also she has endorsed brands like Slim Sutra, Adrija Jewellers and many more.

Being an expert at what she does it is evident from her work profile that she is enthusiastic and dedicated to shaping herself into the character requirement according to the clients and thus, becoming better day by day. For her upcoming future projects we wish her all the very best.

