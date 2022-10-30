Bollywood star Aamir Khan's mother Zeenat Hussain has reportedly suffered a heart attack at her Panchagani house. The 'Laal Singh Chadha' immediately flew his mother to Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai and since then he has been by her side. According to reports, the other family members have been visiting her.

Actor's mother's vitals are stable

A report in ETimes stated that the actor's mother's vitals are stable and she has responded well to the treatment. The actor or his family is yet to make a public statement about this or provide any sort of confirmation.

Earlier in June this year, Aamir celebrated his mother's birthday with his extended family, which also included his ex-wife, director-producer Kiran Rao and their son Azad Rao Khan. A video of the occasion showed little Azad sitting right next to his grandmother as she cut the birthday cake. Aamir, Kiran, and Azad also helped Zeenat Hussain blow out the candles.

Actor close to his mother Zeenat

The actor is known to be very close to his mother. Earlier, before the release of 'Laal Singh Chaddha', he had said that his mother's review of his work matters the most to him and he always takes her opinion before the release of any film.

In his last appearance on Karan Johar's 'Koffee With Karan' Aamir had spoken about his personal life and revealed that one of his biggest regrets was not spending enough time with his family. Emphasizing the importance of family and relationships in his life, the 'Thugs of Hindustan' actor had said that now he makes sure to give extra effort to spend time with his mother and kids.