There's a reason why Aamir Khan is called Mr. Perfectionist in the industry. His track record of films has been phenomenal. He thinks, he analyses and then moves on to take the next step. Even his announcements are well thought out. So when Aamir opened up about his most ambitious project Mahabharata which will reportedly be made with a staggering budget of Rs 1,000 crore, everybody was keeping a close eye on it. But it looks like, Mahabharata is on the verge of getting shelved as Aamir couldn't materialise it.

A lot has been said and written about Mahabharata. In fact, Shah Rukh Khan had even confirmed that Aamir has acquired the rights to make Mahabharata and will be essaying the role of Lord Krishna in it. But things didn't fall in right place and the project has been put on a back burner.

"Aamir is a dreamer, but he's a pragmatic dreamer. He won't just get into a situation without a full understanding and appraisal. Once in, he won't withdraw," a source was quoted as saying by Deccan Chronicle. The source further added, "The scale on which Aamir plans to make the Mahabharata makes it a very expensive project. And Aamir wants to cast only A-listers."

Aamir Khan has always been wanting to play the role of Lord Krishna in Mahabharata but looking at the current climatic conditions, it was apparently decided that it would be wrong to move on to the next step at this moment.

"Aamir has decided to wait for a better time to make the Mahabarata, he had set 2019-20 aside for the project. But when it didn't materialise for various reasons, he went ahead and signed a couple of films instead (Lal Singh Chaddha and Mogul)," the source said.

According to reports, Aamir had thought of turning Mahabharata into a seven-part series and each season will be directed by different directors. The project would've been a web series which seems to be an ideal format for the much-awaited magnum opus.

Amid speculations of casting Deepika Padukone for Draupadi's role in Mahabharata, it was reported that the Padmaavat actress had rejected the project. However, there was no official confirmation about the same.